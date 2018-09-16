English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Graphic Novel 'Jesusfreak' to Tell Jesus' Story With a Twist
American comic book writer Joe Casey and American illustrator Benjamin Marra are collaborating to develop two-fisted tale of historical heroic fiction.
Image: ANI
Loading...
Washington: While artists have come up with a lot of different versions of the story of Jesus Christ in past, the upcoming graphic novel, 'Jesusfreak' is like nothing that has been done before.
According to The Hollywood reporter, describing the 60-page hardcover comic, the publisher said, "a bloody, two-fisted tale of historical heroic fiction featuring a young Nazarean carpenter who is having some trouble finding his place within the violent world around him".
American comic book writer Joe Casey and American illustrator Benjamin Marra are collaborating to develop the project. Commenting on the comic, Joe Casey said that 'Jesusfreak' is less inspired by any strict religious traditions and is instead more concerned with exploring the unique tension that exists between depicting a mythical figure and a historical figure.
He also added that this is a chance for him and Marra to indulge in a specific style of hard pulp storytelling that they think perfectly fits this material.
The full-length graphic novel is scheduled to release on March 20.
According to The Hollywood reporter, describing the 60-page hardcover comic, the publisher said, "a bloody, two-fisted tale of historical heroic fiction featuring a young Nazarean carpenter who is having some trouble finding his place within the violent world around him".
American comic book writer Joe Casey and American illustrator Benjamin Marra are collaborating to develop the project. Commenting on the comic, Joe Casey said that 'Jesusfreak' is less inspired by any strict religious traditions and is instead more concerned with exploring the unique tension that exists between depicting a mythical figure and a historical figure.
He also added that this is a chance for him and Marra to indulge in a specific style of hard pulp storytelling that they think perfectly fits this material.
The full-length graphic novel is scheduled to release on March 20.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alila Fort Bishangarh is One of World's Greatest Places of 2018
- Radhika Apte on Why #MeToo Movement Hasn't Reached Bollywood
- "We Failed to Encash on Key Moments," - MSK Prasad Reviews India's 4-1 Loss to England
- Prince William Asked Japanese Children if They Had a Lot of 'Chinese Food'
- Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...