Graphic Novel 'Jesusfreak' to Tell Jesus' Story With a Twist

While artists have come up with a lot of different versions of the story of Jesus Christ in past, the upcoming graphic novel, 'Jesusfreak' is like nothing that has been done before.According to The Hollywood reporter, describing the 60-page hardcover comic, the publisher said, "a bloody, two-fisted tale of historical heroic fiction featuring a young Nazarean carpenter who is having some trouble finding his place within the violent world around him".American comic book writer Joe Casey and American illustrator Benjamin Marra are collaborating to develop the project. Commenting on the comic, Joe Casey said that 'Jesusfreak' is less inspired by any strict religious traditions and is instead more concerned with exploring the unique tension that exists between depicting a mythical figure and a historical figure.He also added that this is a chance for him and Marra to indulge in a specific style of hard pulp storytelling that they think perfectly fits this material.The full-length graphic novel is scheduled to release on March 20.