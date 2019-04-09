English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grass Pollen Can Help Predict Asthma, Hay Fever
The study can predict when allergenic pollen is present and allow people affected by asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and rhinitis to more effectively manage their condition
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ bubutu/ Istock.com
Loading...
The presence of different strains of grass pollen in the atmosphere can help predict when hay fever and asthma could strike, researchers have found.
A team led by the University of Queensland (UQ) researchers, tracked grass pollen for seasonal variations and found it was released into the atmosphere later in areas further from the equator.
"Using this method, we may be able to better predict when allergenic pollen is present and allow people affected by asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and rhinitis to more effectively manage their condition," said Nicholas Osborne, Associate Professor at UQ's School of Public Health.
"(And) with the advent of personalized medicine, more and more people are becoming aware of which allergen is responsible for their allergy," Osborne said.
He said the research would help allergy sufferers prepare for the hay fever season and doctors to prescribe more personalised treatments.
"People who fail to manage their asthma are at greater risk of asthma attack and being forced to visit hospital emergency departments," Osborne said.
"Having a more accurate forecast of when a patient is at risk will allow people to better manage their disease."
Scientists hope to expand on the research to create a unique profile of each grass pollen species to determine the most harmful strains.
For this, they are examining hospital and GP records and seeing if demand for these services involving asthma and rhinitis correlates with the presence of one grass species over another.
"Eventually - possibly within three to four years - we hope this will allow us to produce a better forecast of when and where exposure to pollen occurs," Osborne added.
A team led by the University of Queensland (UQ) researchers, tracked grass pollen for seasonal variations and found it was released into the atmosphere later in areas further from the equator.
"Using this method, we may be able to better predict when allergenic pollen is present and allow people affected by asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and rhinitis to more effectively manage their condition," said Nicholas Osborne, Associate Professor at UQ's School of Public Health.
"(And) with the advent of personalized medicine, more and more people are becoming aware of which allergen is responsible for their allergy," Osborne said.
He said the research would help allergy sufferers prepare for the hay fever season and doctors to prescribe more personalised treatments.
"People who fail to manage their asthma are at greater risk of asthma attack and being forced to visit hospital emergency departments," Osborne said.
"Having a more accurate forecast of when a patient is at risk will allow people to better manage their disease."
Scientists hope to expand on the research to create a unique profile of each grass pollen species to determine the most harmful strains.
For this, they are examining hospital and GP records and seeing if demand for these services involving asthma and rhinitis correlates with the presence of one grass species over another.
"Eventually - possibly within three to four years - we hope this will allow us to produce a better forecast of when and where exposure to pollen occurs," Osborne added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Called a Horse by Husband's Ex-Wife on Facebook is 'Ready to Drop Police Case'
- Burger King Gets Burned for Racist Ad Showing People Eating Burgers with Chopsticks
- Virginity of Japanese Adults is Becoming a 'National Concern'
- Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Got 'Pretty Teary-Eyed' on Last Day of Film Shoot
- Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results