English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Green Tea, Rice Compounds Show Promise Against Alzheimer's
The study supports the idea that combination therapy, rather than a single magic bullet, may offer the best approach to treating people living with Alzheimer's.
Green Tea: Green tea is usually known to aid in weight loss but that’s not all to Green Tea. It also helps in managing stress levels. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and contains L-theanine, an amino acid which helps to relax and calm the brain. It also helps to generate better sleep patterns, reduces anxiety and promotes cognitive enhancement. Drink at least a cup or two of green tea everyday; it keeps you fit both physically and mentally.
Loading...
A diet containing compounds found in green tea and carrots reversed Alzheimer's-like symptoms in mice genetically programmed to develop the disease, an advance that could one day pave the way for treatment of dementia in humans, say researchers.
The study, led by the University of Southern California in the US, supports the idea that combination therapy, rather than a single magic bullet, may offer the best approach to treating people living with Alzheimer's.
Combination treatment is already the standard of care for diseases such as cancer, HIV infection and rheumatoid arthritis.
The findings, published in the journal Biological Chemistry, showed that a combination of EGCG, or epigallocatechin-3-gallate - found in green tea; and FA, or ferulic acid - found in carrots, tomatoes, rice, wheat and oats, completely restored spatial working memory.
After three months of treatment, the Alzheimer's mice performed just as well as the healthy comparison mice.
"You don't have to wait 10 to 12 years for a designer drug to make it to the market. You can make these dietary changes today. I find that very encouraging," said Terrence Town, Professor at the varsity.
For the study, the researchers assigned 32 mice with Alzheimer's-like symptoms to one of four groups with an equal number of males and females for three months.
The dosage was 30 milligrams per kilogram of body weight - a dosage well-tolerated by humans and easily consumed as part of a healthy diet.
The researchers noted that many mouse discoveries never translate into human treatments.
However, the findings lend credence to the idea that certain readily available, plant-based supplements might offer protection against dementia in humans, they said.
The study, led by the University of Southern California in the US, supports the idea that combination therapy, rather than a single magic bullet, may offer the best approach to treating people living with Alzheimer's.
Combination treatment is already the standard of care for diseases such as cancer, HIV infection and rheumatoid arthritis.
The findings, published in the journal Biological Chemistry, showed that a combination of EGCG, or epigallocatechin-3-gallate - found in green tea; and FA, or ferulic acid - found in carrots, tomatoes, rice, wheat and oats, completely restored spatial working memory.
After three months of treatment, the Alzheimer's mice performed just as well as the healthy comparison mice.
"You don't have to wait 10 to 12 years for a designer drug to make it to the market. You can make these dietary changes today. I find that very encouraging," said Terrence Town, Professor at the varsity.
For the study, the researchers assigned 32 mice with Alzheimer's-like symptoms to one of four groups with an equal number of males and females for three months.
The dosage was 30 milligrams per kilogram of body weight - a dosage well-tolerated by humans and easily consumed as part of a healthy diet.
The researchers noted that many mouse discoveries never translate into human treatments.
However, the findings lend credence to the idea that certain readily available, plant-based supplements might offer protection against dementia in humans, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coulter-Nile to Miss the Remainder of ODI Series Against India
- Hair Goes Nothing: Japanese Sumo Wrestlers Forced to Shave Off Their 'Lucky' Beards
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: By Far, The Ultimate Android Phone Under Rs 15,000
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results