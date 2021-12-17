Green Tea To Start day, Soup in Dinner, Here's John Abraham’s Fitness Secret

Actor and fitness icon John Abraham is a staunch vegetarian. To get his daily dose of protein, he consumes dairy-based products such as milk and curd, and plant-based products such as sprouts, lentils and soya. To get an adequate dose of carbs, he takes grains such as wheat, potatoes, bajra and jowar. For fibre, John eats green vegetables, salads, fruits like apples and oranges.

For breakfast, John starts the day off with a cup of green/black coffee, followed by egg whites, almonds, toast and one glass of juice. At lunch, John eats simple home-cooked food such as roti and spinach. For dinner, he likes soup, salad and boiled vegetables.

John attributes his incredibly fit body to being an early riser and exercising regularly. He focuses on core exercises, cross-fit, functional, and strength exercises.

Along with regular workouts, John also likes sports. He also does yoga and meditation, which he believes increases self-control and discipline.

John Abraham started his career with modelling before gradually stepping into Hindi films as an actor. His performance in his first film, Jism, with the then-girlfriend Bipasha Basu, which hit the big screen in 2003, was nominated for the Filmfare Best Debut Award. After this, he did several successful films such as Dhoom, Zinda, Garam Masala, Water, Kabul Express, New York etc. for which he gained a lot of acclaim. Later, he started making serious, gritty and patriotic-themed movies such as Madras Cafe, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Parmanu.

