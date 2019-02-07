Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater

At this point Gucci playing in our face but y’all still gone shop happy black history month ‍♂️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vPTLvsA0TF — Casanova (@weeezy___) February 7, 2019

Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.

We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.

Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs — gucci (@gucci) February 7, 2019

Today Gucci released their Balaclava Knit Top. Sigh. Really @Gucci? Really? pic.twitter.com/ETWKFhHVEB — Keisha Ka'oir (@MikeishaDache) February 6, 2019

I like to meet the person who designed this for Gucci & find out what the inspired them? #Gucci pic.twitter.com/XzX5uUcPS1 — Vas Blackwood (@VasBlackwood) February 7, 2019

International fashion brand Gucci has apologised after facing flak on social media for launching a new knitwear in its winter collection. Called the balaclava sweater, it reminded people of blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used by non-black performers in the 19th century to represent a caricature of a black person.It ended up causing a huge uproar on social media, with Twitter users saying it resembled blackface and expressing emotions ranging from exasperation to outrage.The top, which is no longer on the company's website, is a black turtleneck sweater that pulls up over the bottom half of the face with a cut out and oversized red lips around the mouth.The launch of the $900 knit top conicided with Black History Month being observed all through February.In a Twitter post Wednesday, the Italian luxury brand said it "deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper."Some users called the product a trainwreck, while others called it "Haute Couture Blackface for millennials".This is not the first time a fashion brand has been accused of using such imagery. Last year, luxury fashion house Prada said it withdrew products after some items displayed in a Manhattan storefront were seen as depicting blackface imagery.