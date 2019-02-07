English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Italian luxury brand Gucci has apologised after launching a sweater that reminded people of blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used by non-black performers in the 19th century to represent a caricature of a black person.
Image: Twitter
International fashion brand Gucci has apologised after facing flak on social media for launching a new knitwear in its winter collection. Called the balaclava sweater, it reminded people of blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used by non-black performers in the 19th century to represent a caricature of a black person.
It ended up causing a huge uproar on social media, with Twitter users saying it resembled blackface and expressing emotions ranging from exasperation to outrage.
The top, which is no longer on the company's website, is a black turtleneck sweater that pulls up over the bottom half of the face with a cut out and oversized red lips around the mouth.
The launch of the $900 knit top conicided with Black History Month being observed all through February.
In a Twitter post Wednesday, the Italian luxury brand said it "deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper."
Some users called the product a trainwreck, while others called it "Haute Couture Blackface for millennials".
This is not the first time a fashion brand has been accused of using such imagery. Last year, luxury fashion house Prada said it withdrew products after some items displayed in a Manhattan storefront were seen as depicting blackface imagery.
At this point Gucci playing in our face but y’all still gone shop happy black history month ♂️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vPTLvsA0TF— Casanova (@weeezy___) February 7, 2019
Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.— gucci (@gucci) February 7, 2019
We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.
Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs
Today Gucci released their Balaclava Knit Top. Sigh. Really @Gucci? Really? pic.twitter.com/ETWKFhHVEB— Keisha Ka'oir (@MikeishaDache) February 6, 2019
I like to meet the person who designed this for Gucci & find out what the inspired them? #Gucci pic.twitter.com/XzX5uUcPS1— Vas Blackwood (@VasBlackwood) February 7, 2019
