LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater

Italian luxury brand Gucci has apologised after launching a sweater that reminded people of blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used by non-black performers in the 19th century to represent a caricature of a black person.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Image: Twitter
Loading...
International fashion brand Gucci has apologised after facing flak on social media for launching a new knitwear in its winter collection. Called the balaclava sweater, it reminded people of blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used by non-black performers in the 19th century to represent a caricature of a black person.

It ended up causing a huge uproar on social media, with Twitter users saying it resembled blackface and expressing emotions ranging from exasperation to outrage.

The top, which is no longer on the company's website, is a black turtleneck sweater that pulls up over the bottom half of the face with a cut out and oversized red lips around the mouth.

The launch of the $900 knit top conicided with Black History Month being observed all through February.




In a Twitter post Wednesday, the Italian luxury brand said it "deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper."




Some users called the product a trainwreck, while others called it "Haute Couture Blackface for millennials".







This is not the first time a fashion brand has been accused of using such imagery. Last year, luxury fashion house Prada said it withdrew products after some items displayed in a Manhattan storefront were seen as depicting blackface imagery.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram