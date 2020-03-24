Gudi Padwa 2020: Date, History and Importance of This Festival

Gudi Padwa marks the traditional Maharashtrian new year. The day is celebrated on the first day of the month of Chaitra according to the Hindu calendar. The festival, which is considered as one of the major Marathi festivals, is also known as Ugadi in Telugu and Yugadi in Kannada. Apart, from this, the day is also considered extremely important for those belonging to the Sindhi community as they celebrate it as Cheti Chand. For them, it is the day when their Isht Devta or family deity Lord Jhulelal had appeared.

Read: Chaitra Navratri 2020: Date, History, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Timing of Festival

The day is considered significant also because it is believed that the God of creation Lord Brahma had created the universe on this day.

As a mark of celebration of this day people decorate their homes with lights, flowers, rangolis and install and pray to Gudi. Usually, the Gudi, which basically a flag or emblem is either put at the main door outside the house or it is put on one of the windows of the house.

The Gudi can be made by putting together a wooden stick about 4-5 feet long, a Kalash, a piece of fresh unused cloth or a saree, a garland made of sugar candy (saakhar gaathi) and neem leaves.

Read: World Tuberculosis Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance of the Occasion

The emblem is believed to be a victory symbol and also reflects the fundamental reality which emphasises on the good and bad things. The sugar and neem attached on the Gudi are symbols of sweet and bitter happenings of life.

On the occasion, people also wear new clothes and gorge on to traditional Marathi dishes like Puran Poli, Shrikhand, Modaks etc.

However, the most important dish of the day or the Prasad of Gudi Padwa remains the one which is made using Neem, jaggery, coconut pulp and tamarind.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.