Gudi Padwa 2021: Traditional Dishes That You Shouldn't Miss

No festival is complete without an array of palatable delicacies.The festival of Gudi Padwa marking the dawn of harvest and new beginning of a year in Maharashtra, witnesses some of the exemplary traditional dishes that emanate the state’s rich culture and heritage.

The word ‘Gudi’ signifies Lord Brahma’s flag and ‘Padwa’ indicates the first night of a bright phase of the moon. The new phase is celebrated with great enthusiasm and gusto, as a result.

The rich, yummy, flavourful dish is irresistible and undoubtedly one of the most loved desserts across the nation. Mainly prepared with hung curd, this sweet dish scores high on popularity scale. A mango version of the same dish is also widespread during summers. Mango Shrikand is the specialty of Maharashtrian delicacy that goes well with bread or puri.It is an immensely popular, mouth-watering delicacy prepared on Gudi Padwa in Maharashtrian households. Made with Bengal gram, flour, jaggery, cardamom, turmeric, ghee, and coconut, puran poli resembles a chapati, but the one with sweet fillings.This traditional steamed sweet dish is greatly appreciated during both Ganesh Chaturthi and Gudi Padwa. It’s a delicacy that is unique for its delectable ingredients, cooking technique and the endearing shape.: Native to the Maharashtra state, this is a traditional Gudi Padwa dish. These are potato fritters comprising potato mash patty coated with chickpea flour, then deep-fried and served hot with chutney.: A lovely, tasty Maharashtrian delicacy that marks the occasion of Gudi padwa is this deep fried lentil wada. These little dumpling shaped snacks go best with sauce or chutney.This yummy fritters prepared with potatoes and sabudana are an awesome delicacy capturing the zeal and joy of the Gudi Padwa. It’s also a healthy and easy snack.Another savoury, local recipe that has become popular is Sev Misal. It is made with ‘sev’ in a gravy-like consistency, relished best with pav or roti.

