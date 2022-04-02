Gudi Padwa 2022: Dishes You Can Cook At Home on Marathi New Year

GUDI PADWA 2022: Gudi Padwa, observed on the first day of Chaitra month, marks the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. This year, the joyous occasion falls today on Saturday, April 2. On this auspicious celebration, read about some delectable dishes that you can consider cooking at home:

Puran Poli

No Marathi celebration is complete without this traditional, delicious Maharashtrian dish. It is made by stuffing soft whole wheat dough with soft-cooked yellow lentils, jaggery/brown sugar, cardamom, nutmeg, and saffron. Try this authentic delicacy on this Gudi Padwa and savor it with a dollop of ghee.

Paneer Basundi

This is one of the easiest and yummiest dishes that can be prepared within just 20 minutes. Boil milk for 12 minutes and add mashed paneer into it. Sprinkle almonds, cashew nuts, cardamom powder and pista. Stir well and add sugar and saffron strands till it turns light cream in color. That’s it. Your lip-smacking Paneer Basundi is ready to be devoured.

Sevayachi Kheer

Kickstart the new year with this mouthwatering vermicelli kheer. To make this Gudi Padwa-special dish, boil milk and add sugar, dry fruits, cardamom powder, roasted vermicelli and chopped coconut pieces. You can also replace sugar with jaggery to give it a healthy twist.

Kesari Shrikhand

This appetizing recipe is a must-try this new year. Prepare it with sweetened hung yogurt, cardamom powder and crunchy nuts. Soak the saffron in warm milk, and once it cools, add to the yogurt mixture. It is best enjoyed chilled. You can alternate the recipe with kiwi or mango or strawberry and make shrikhand fruit tarts.

Gujiya

Gujiya is integral to any festive occasion. This crispy and flaky deep-fried turnover pastry is made with all-purpose flour, desiccated coconut, cardamom powder, raisins and dried rose petals. Relish this flavorful snack that is made with the goodness of coconut and a delicious mawa filling.

Beetroot Modak

Give your usual dishes a twist by preparing this sweet dish. Made with beetroot, flaxseeds along with a stuffing of coconut, poppy seeds, jaggery, cardamom and nutmeg, the dessert is going to melt in your mouth.

