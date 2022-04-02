Gudi Padwa is the New Year for Marathis and Konkani Hindus that will be celebrated this year on 2 April. Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. The festival marks the onset of the spring season and New Year, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated in and around Maharashtra and Goa.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marathis and Konkani Hindus have been celebrating and observing Gudi Padwa with their family members at their homes only. Even though the government has removed all containment restrictions related to COVID-19 apart from social distancing and wearing a mask, many people are skeptical to step out of their homes and be a part of large gatherings, especially on occasions like these.

If you are someone who doesn’t want to celebrate Gudi Padwa in crowded places, here are some ways in which you can celebrate the festival and make it memorable at home with your family members:

1. Make rangolis - Since Gudi Padwa marks the arrival of the spring season, people make traditional rangolis to represent colours in their lives. There are innumerable designs of rangolis which you can take inspiration from.

2. Dress up in traditional attires - Pick out your best traditional outfits and dress up on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Women and young girls can definitely try Nauvari sarees, whereas men can opt for dhoti-kurta.

3. Preparing Gudi Padwa toran- Toran is essential to Maharashtrian homes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. You can make the toran with your family members and enjoy some quality time with them. All you need is some mango leaves strung together. You can hang the Toran on the front door of your house/flat.

4. Preparing Gudi Padwa delicacies- You can try making delicacies like Puran Poli and Shrikhand with your family members. If you’d like assistance, you can also ask your family members to contribute.

5. Offer Prayers- Instead of visiting crowded temples, you can perform the Gudi Padwa puja at home with your family members.

