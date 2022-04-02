Gudi Padwa 2022: How to Make A Perfect Puran Poli on Maharashtra New Year

Gudi Padwa, the Spring festival marking the beginning of the Marathi New Year, is being celebrated today on Saturday, April 2. It’s a very special day that Maharashtrians observe with great enthusiasm. Speaking of celebrations, food forms an integral part of it. No festival is complete without delicious dishes as it is often considered the glue that binds people together. Puran Poli is one such classic dish that should be savoured on Gudi Padwa.

On the auspicious occasion, let’s find out how to make a perfect Puran Poli:

Recipe

To make this flat bread stuffed with a sweet lentil filling made from chana dal and sugar, you need to have the following ingredients:

1 cup – Chana dal (soaked)

2 cups – Water

2tbsp - ghee

3 cup – Jaggery

1/4tsp – Jaiphal or nutmeg powder

1/2tsp – Cardamom powder

1/2tsp – Ginger powder or sonth

A pinch of salt

1 cup – Maida or Whole wheat flour

1tsp – Oil

Step 1: Add chana dal in pressure cooker and wait for 3-4 whistles. Then drain the water and mash it coarsely.

Step 2: Now pour sugar/jaggery and the mashed dal in the pressure cook. Mix it nicely and let it cook. Also add cardamom powder, ginger powder, salt along with grated nutmeg. Remember to keep stirring in low flame until it gets dry. Then switch off the gas and let it cool.

Step 3: Meanwhile knead the dough with maida or whole wheat flour (add ghee and salt). Cover the dough and keep it aside for few minutes to get it fluffy.

Step 4: Now prepare small balls from the dough and flatten them with your palms. Put little ghee and one teaspoon of the mixture that you had set aside to cool. Nicely seal the edges.

Step 5: Then roll it into a chapati and cook for a minute on a tawa or pan smeared with dollop or ghee.

That’s it. Your lip-smacking puran poli is ready to be served hot with ghee.

Relish the traditional and delectable puran poli with your loved ones on this joyous Gudi Padwa occasion.

