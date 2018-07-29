Guide to Help You Pick, Pair Jewellery with Outfits

While it's easy to pick out the perfect outfit for an occasion, choosing the perfect jewellery can be a difficult task for most. However, you don't need to worry, here's a simple guide that will help you pick the right jewellery for every occasion.Gautam Chand Bafna, Managing Director and its Chief Designer of Navrathan Jewellers, and Pradnya Mhaske, General Manager, Merchandise and Design, Caratlane, have a few suggestions:* Everyday or casual wear: Keep it light and simple with minimal patterns and neat designs. For instance, if it is a brunch with friends you could try an almond-shaped emerald pendant enhanced with diamonds, with dainty matching earrings. Or how about a dainty diamond floral-inspired set of bracelet, pendant and earrings? For a smart outfit (ethnic or western) that needs a single piece - the diamond wrist-piece in delicate gold is a winner.* Office and business meetings: Elegant, low-key jewellery like tiny studs, elegant floral or geometric pieces that complement your outfit are the right office accessories.Pinwheel-inspired white and diamond floral earrings are an expression of your good taste. A delicate necklace is a sophisticated style statement that adds to your professional aura.* For a trendy party or fashion event: You can let out your creative side and match your designer outfits with ornate statement pieces like the floral sun-burst pendant necklace in scintillating diamonds or the statement ring with intricate diamond detailing around a precious green emerald. A flame-inspired diamond and emerald ring is charming.* Wedding jewellery: For weddings or religious ceremonies, ruby-diamond necklace with an ornate temple-inspired pendant is perfect. Bangles in gold, ornately patterned and studded with precious stones beckon.* Romantic dinner date: When getting ready for a romantic dinner or date, it's a good idea to wear jewellery that doesn't overpower the entire look and still makes a great impression. Mix it up with cute designs, filigree work or gemstones that bring out the colour in your eyes.