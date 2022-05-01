Gujarat Day 2022: Traditional Gujarati Foods That Will Keep Your Taste Buds Alive

GUJARAT DAY 2022: Apart from Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, May 1 is also celebrated as Gujarat Day to celebrate the formation of the state. Gujarat was formed in 1960 when Bombay was divided on a linguistic basis. Gujarat Day is also known as Gujarat Sthapana Divas or Gujarat State Formation Day.

Needless to say, Gujarat’s culture and heritage are among the richest in the country. From its famous glittery diamond jewellery, and mirror work to beautiful dandiya raas and garba, the colourful culture and tradition of the state will never fail to amuse you.

When we are talking about Gujarat’s culture, then how can we skip on its lip-smacking cuisines?

Gujarat’s flavourful cuisines are one of the oldest culinary treasures in the country, which is primarily vegetarian. The state offers a variety of vegetarian dishes, which are prepared with different cooking styles and are always high in nutritional value.

So without any delay let’s take a lip-smacking tour of Gujarati cuisines:

Khandvi

This soft, mushy, light and delightful snack is one of the most favourite breakfast dishes for Gujaratis. It is also known as Patuli and Dahivadi, and is extremely light in its texture. Prepared with gram flour, this rolled, bright yellow colour snack is served with chutney. Undhiyu

This is a mixed vegetable dish that is cooked in a clay pot and is extremely healthy and wholesome. The dish includes vegetables like brinjals, surti papdi, potatoes, coconut, bananas, and methi. Handvo

It is a savoury tea cake that is crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. This is a healthy mélange of bottle gourd with a mix of buttermilk, flour, coriander, chillies, lentils, and rice. Moreover, it is served with chutney, to enhance the flavour. Patra

It is a popular snack made with colocasia leaves, on which a smooth gram flour paste is applied with spicy, sweet, and sour flavours, then it is rolled and steamed. It is considered one of the healthiest snacks. Aam Shrikhand with mango salad

After covering flavourful snacks and main course dishes, it is time for some delicious Gujarati dessert. And nothing can beat a soothing shrikhand that is prepared with hung curd. Undoubtedly, the combination of Mango with shrikhand is heavenly in summers.

