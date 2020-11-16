Gujarati New Year 2020: Everything to Know About Bestu Varas; Date, Time and Significance

Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is celebrated a day after Diwali, which falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month. It is also called Varsha-Pratipada or Padwa. The day is celebrated with great fervor across the state of Gujarat.

Gujarati New Year 2020: How is Bestu Varas celebrated?

This is the time when the businessmen and traders start their new account books after closing the old one. In Gujarati culture, it is called Chopda. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in Chopda Puja with the belief that it would help make the new year more prosperous and profitable.

During the ritual, ‘Shubh’ and ‘Labh’ are written on the new account books which mean ‘auspicious’ and ‘benefit’, respectively. A swastika is also made at the beginning.

Date and Timings for the Gujarati New Year 2020

Bestu Varas is celebrated all day and there is no specific time as such to perform the puja. But since it coincides with Govardhan Puja, which is considered very auspicious, people follow its timings.

Gujarati New Year Date: November 16, 2020 (Monday)

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 10:36 am on November 15, 2020

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 07:06 AM on November 16, 2020

Gujarati New Year 2020: Significance and Tradition

Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas coincides with Govardhan Puja. According to legends, it is believed that Lord Krishna convinced the people of Gokul to not make abundant offerings to Lord Indra. He taught the people, who were mostly farmers and shepherds, that their true ‘dharma’ was towards the hills and cattle which gave them supplies and resources. The people then started praying to Govardhan Hill and the cows.

Lord Indra did not take this well and unleashed his wrath upon the people. He flooded Gokul with incessant rains which continued for seven days and seven nights. Following this, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat with his little finger to provide shelter and protection to the people and the cattle. Indra then realised his mistake and apologized. The tradition to perform Govardhan Puja is believed to have continued and is celebrated to this day.