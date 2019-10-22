Take the pledge to vote

Gul Panag Breaks Stereotype on Repeating Outfits by Posing in 18-year-old Dress

Gul Panag posted a picture of herself in an 18-year-old dress on Instagram, and made the point that the whole idea of not repeating a dress doesn't quite matter to her.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Actor Gul Panag is breaking sterotypes by posing in her old outfits, which fits her perfectly well. On Monday, the actress posted a picture of herself in an 18-year-old dress on Instagram, and made the point that the whole idea of not repeating a dress doesn't quite matter to her.

"Down with those who say you can't repeat a dress'. This dress is 18 years old. And I've been repeating it for a while," she wrote as the caption with the picture.

She continued: "HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seatle (to pick up and ferry back a #B737 Boeing, and when the delivery of the aircraft was delayed, a 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand. He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it."

This is not the first time that Panag challenged the stereotypes by repeating outfits. Some time ago, she posed in a 20-year-old swimsuit that fits her the same.

On Instagram she had shared a 20-year-old photograph of herself in the Maldives, leaving netizens stunned with her beauty. It was an old picture from 1999 in the same swimsuit which she wore during her recent stay in the island nation.

"Then and now. Back in the Maldives after twenty years! My Marks & Spencer swimsuit still going strong," Gul captioned the image. On seeing the picture, netizens, including her friends from the film industry, flooded the comment section with praises.

VJ Maria Goretti wrote: "Fantabulous just bloody pretty and awesome," while, Ayushmann Khurrana commented a heart emoji on Gul's picture.

Actress Rasika Duggal called her "inspiration", whereas, "And you have not aged a day," wrote another user.

On the work front, Gul was recently seen in the web show The Family Man.

(with inputs from IANS)

