Gul Panag Does Push-ups in Saree Like a Boss, Fans Call Her 'Wonder Woman'

Gul Panag is known for her fitness as well as various interests outside of showbiz. The actress and former Miss India pageant winner is also a certified pilot and a biking enthusiast.

The 41-year-old recently showed that she is capable of taking on any fitness activity at any point, irrespective of where she is or what she is wearing. Gul shared a video of herself doing push-ups in a saree, and quoted Shakira's song in the caption, "Whenever. Wherever!"

Celebrities are known to push the envelope in order to follow their fitness regime, but doing push-ups in a saree is surely a rare sight. The video impressed her followers so much, that one called her a 'Wonder Woman', while another said, "I love a girl who can do push ups in a saree!! Like a boss!"

The video is definitely a boost to Gul's tough girl image. Check it out here:

The actress even earned praise from her industry friends and colleagues. Dia Mirza, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar and actress Shruti Sheth showered praises and love on Gul's post.

Earlier, she had posted a cute video of herself doing push-ups with her son and her dog interrupting her exercise routine.

On the work front, Gul was last seen in the film Bypass Road. She was also seen in the web series Pataal Lok earlier this year.