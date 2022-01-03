Gul Panag's Son Gives his Mother Company for her Morning Running Session

Actress Gul Panag is a die-hard fitness enthusiast, as is evident from the chain of pictures and videos she keeps posting of her workout regime from her social media handle. She keeps the fitness bar high for her fans and her friends. Just a few days back, she had posted a picture of herself and her son Nihal on a cycle, both all sweaty after a perfect running and cycling session. Gul wrote that Nihal often insists on joining his mother on her workout sessions, having had learnt cycling without training wheels.

The mother and son duo stayed true to that on the last week of the year when they both went for a run together. Gul took to Instagram Stories to share a short video that showed both of them engrossed in their morning running session. Gul was seen in comfortable red tracks running on one side of the road with her back facing the camera while Nihal tries to catch up with his mother on his cycle. He has a small bag on his shoulder.

Running is one of the most popular cardiovascular exercises along with skipping and burpees. This aerobic activity uses both fatty acids and carbohydrates for energy and is thus considered one of the best exercises for weight loss. It also strengthens the muscles and the bones of the lower body. A 30-minute run may burn 200-500 calories on a whole. On the other hand, cycling also increases cardiovascular fitness and helps in the reduction of fat. Apart from that, it helps in improving joint mobility, posture and coordination of the body.

Gul, who won the Miss India title in 1999 made her debut on the big screen with Dhoop in 2003. She has been seen in movies like Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Dor, Ab tak Chhappan 2 and Straight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.