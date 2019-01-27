English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gum Disease Linked to Alzheimer's Risk
The findings offer hope for a new way of tackling the illness, for which there is no cure and no effective treatments.
Representative Image (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Poor oral health can play a role in onset of Alzheimer's disease, say researchers who found evidence of the link between bacteria in a common type of gum disease and people with dementia.
The study, published in the journal Science Advances, identified Porphyromonas gingivalis — the keystone pathogen in chronic periodontitis — in the brain of Alzheimer's disease patients.
Toxic proteases from the bacterium called gingipains were also identified in the brain of Alzheimer's patients, and levels correlated with tau and ubiquitin pathology.
The findings offer hope for a new way of tackling the illness, for which there is no cure and no effective treatments, the BBC reported.
Tests on mice confirmed the bacteria could travel from the mouth to the brain and showed the toxic protein they secrete, called gingipain, which destroyed brain neurons.
The bacteria also increased production of amyloid beta, a component of the amyloid plaques commonly associated with Alzheimer's.
Following this, scientists Stephen Dominy from founders of the pharmaceutical firm Cortexyme, tested drugs in mice aimed at blocking the toxic proteins and found they were able to halt degeneration in the brain.
The same bacteria was further found in 51 out of 53 brain autopsies of Alzheimer's disease patients.
The team has now developed a new drug they hope could form the basis of a human treatment and plan to test it in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's, in a clinical trial later in 2019.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The study, published in the journal Science Advances, identified Porphyromonas gingivalis — the keystone pathogen in chronic periodontitis — in the brain of Alzheimer's disease patients.
Toxic proteases from the bacterium called gingipains were also identified in the brain of Alzheimer's patients, and levels correlated with tau and ubiquitin pathology.
The findings offer hope for a new way of tackling the illness, for which there is no cure and no effective treatments, the BBC reported.
Tests on mice confirmed the bacteria could travel from the mouth to the brain and showed the toxic protein they secrete, called gingipain, which destroyed brain neurons.
The bacteria also increased production of amyloid beta, a component of the amyloid plaques commonly associated with Alzheimer's.
Following this, scientists Stephen Dominy from founders of the pharmaceutical firm Cortexyme, tested drugs in mice aimed at blocking the toxic proteins and found they were able to halt degeneration in the brain.
The same bacteria was further found in 51 out of 53 brain autopsies of Alzheimer's disease patients.
The team has now developed a new drug they hope could form the basis of a human treatment and plan to test it in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's, in a clinical trial later in 2019.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Teaser: Hilarious Memes Compare Salman Khan's Multiple Avatars to Paneer Dishes
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Arrogant Performance Cannot Hide Blatant Chauvinism of 'Thackeray'
- Board of Politics? 'The Poll' is a New Game Launched Just in Time for Elections
- Google Shayri: Complaint to Maps About Wrong Turn Gets Just the Right Response on Twitter
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results