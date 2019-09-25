Gum Diseases Can Be Linked to High Chance of Increased Blood Pressure, Says Study

A new study has revealed that people with gum disease have higher chance of developing high blood pressure. The Daily Mail report said that high blood pressure affects up to 45 per cent of adults. This is also a leading global cause of premature death. On the other hand, gum disease - also known as periodontitis - affects more than half of the world's population.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the main preventable cause of heart disease, while periodontitis has been linked with an increased risk of a heart attack or stroke.

The latest findings, published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, show that people with gum disease have a greater likelihood of high blood pressure.

Francesco D'Aiuto, senior author Professor of University College London's Eastman Dental Institute, said, “We observed a linear association - the more severe periodontitis is, the higher the probability of hypertension. The findings suggest that patients with gum disease should be informed of their risk and given advice on lifestyle changes to prevent high blood pressure such as exercise and a healthy diet.”

He further explained that 'Hypertension could be the driver of heart attack and stroke in patients with periodontitis. Previous research suggests a connection between periodontitis and hypertension and that dental treatment might improve blood pressure, but to date the findings are inconclusive.'

A total of 81 studies from 26 countries were compiled in the study to examine the odds of high blood pressure in patients with moderate and severe gum disease. Daily Mail said that the results revealed that moderate-to-severe periodontitis was associated with a 22 per cent raised risk for hypertension, while severe periodontitis was linked with 49 per cent higher odds of hypertension.

Study lead author Dr Eva Munoz Aguilera also of UCL Eastman Dental Institute, said: 'We observed a positive linear relationship, with the hazard of high blood pressure rising as gum disease became more severe.'

