Guptar Ghat to Treta Thakur Temple, Know Iconic Places To Visit in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh has a lot of tourism-worthy destinations and Ayodhya is one of them. Since the construction of the Shri Ram temple, the buzz around Ayodhya has increased. This has led to an increased inflow of tourists. If you want to visit the city and see the Ram Temple, there are some iconic places you can visit to make the trip more iconic.

The city of Ayodhya is situated on the banks of river Saryu and is considered to be an important holy pilgrimage site. While the construction of the Ram temple has led to the city being in the headlines frequently, the beauty of Ayodhya doesn’t end there. Exploring the city may reveal to you some amazing places that can make your visit memorable.

Guptar Ghat

Situated on the banks of Saryu river, this ghat offers a scenic view of the river. According to mythological texts, taking a dip in the Saryu river can wash away all your sins. It is believed that after meditating on this ghat, Lord Rama took samadhi in the Saryu river.

Dant Dhawan Kund

Ayodhya’s Dant Dhawan Kund is also one of the most popular tourist spots in the city. According to scriptures, Lord Rama used to brush his teeth in this water body and therefore it was named Dant Dhawan Kund.

Tulsi Memorial Building

The Tulsi Memorial Building was built in the year 1969 in memory of Tulsidas, the author of RamcharitManas. The memorial consists of Ayodhya Research Center and a huge library. The place holds many spiritual and literary things related to Ramayana. Lord Ram’s story is narrated every day in the Tulsi memorial building.

Treta Thakur Temple

The Treta Thakur temple is one of the most famous temples of Ayodhya. In 1700, Maratha queen Ahilyabai got this beautiful temple rebuilt in the city. It is believed that this was the place where Lord Rama performed the Ashwamedh Yagya. The idols of Lord Rama, Mata Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman can be found installed in the temple.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here