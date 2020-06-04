Gurmeet Choudhary Chants 'Om' To Drive Away Lockdown Anxiety

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is focussing on mental health and has added meditation to his routine amidst the lockdown.

He has posted a video on Facebook where his is chanting the 'Om' mantra.

He captioned the video: "Meditation is essential to feel well and live a Happy Life... Meditation can help us to eliminate negative thoughts, worries, anxiety, all factors that can prevent us feeling happy. It has been proved that the practice of meditation, carried out on a regular basis, will mitigate the symptoms of stress and anxiety."

Talking about practicing meditation regularly during the lockdown, Gurmeet said: "I have added meditation to my routine amidst the lockdown and it is proving quite effective as it helps me to handle the situation in a much calmer way. Meditation is helping me stay both mentally and physically fit."

Meanwhile, his show Ramayan, in which he played the role of Lord Ram, is currently enjoying a re-run on Dangal channel. The actor became a household name after the 2008 show. In an earlier interview, he had said that if given a chance, he would like to revisit the character, but for a film.

"I'd definitely like to do (a mythology project) if I like it. The audience saw me as TV's Ram, but I'd really like to do a film called 'Ramayan', and I'd like this film to reach all over the world."

Looking back at the show, he shared that he didn't want to copy actor Arun Govil, who originally played the role in Ramanand Sagar's blockbuster mythological series Ramayan way back in the eighties.

