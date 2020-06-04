Gurmeet Choudhary Chants 'Om' To Drive Away Lockdown Anxiety
Gurmeet Choudhary posted a Facebook video of him meditating to mitigate the symptoms of stress and anxiety amid the lockdown.
Gurmeet Choudhary posted a Facebook video of him meditating to mitigate the symptoms of stress and anxiety amid the lockdown.
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is focussing on mental health and has added meditation to his routine amidst the lockdown.
He has posted a video on Facebook where his is chanting the 'Om' mantra.
He captioned the video: "Meditation is essential to feel well and live a Happy Life... Meditation can help us to eliminate negative thoughts, worries, anxiety, all factors that can prevent us feeling happy. It has been proved that the practice of meditation, carried out on a regular basis, will mitigate the symptoms of stress and anxiety."
Talking about practicing meditation regularly during the lockdown, Gurmeet said: "I have added meditation to my routine amidst the lockdown and it is proving quite effective as it helps me to handle the situation in a much calmer way. Meditation is helping me stay both mentally and physically fit."
Meanwhile, his show Ramayan, in which he played the role of Lord Ram, is currently enjoying a re-run on Dangal channel. The actor became a household name after the 2008 show. In an earlier interview, he had said that if given a chance, he would like to revisit the character, but for a film.
"I'd definitely like to do (a mythology project) if I like it. The audience saw me as TV's Ram, but I'd really like to do a film called 'Ramayan', and I'd like this film to reach all over the world."
Looking back at the show, he shared that he didn't want to copy actor Arun Govil, who originally played the role in Ramanand Sagar's blockbuster mythological series Ramayan way back in the eighties.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Miss You Very Much: Sajid Pays Moving Tribute To Late Brother Wajid, Shares Emotional Video
- Ronit Roy On Struggle In Early Days Of Career: Didn't Have Food to Eat But Didn't Kill Myself
- 'What About My Daughter?' Mom Narrates Her Emotional Covid-19 Journey Away from 17-month Toddler
- White Neighbours Kneel to Apologise to African-Americans in Texas for Years of Racism
- Dozens of Endangered Turtles Hatching on Galapagos Islands is the Ray of Hope We Need