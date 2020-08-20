Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gurmeet Choudhary Excited to Get Back to Work

The shooting of Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta starrer The Wife has started adhering to all government-mandated safety guidelines.

IANS

Updated:August 20, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
Gurmeet Choudhary Excited to Get Back to Work
Credits- Instagram

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has resumed shooting for his upcoming film, The Wife.

The shooting of the urban horror film has started here adhering to all government-mandated safety guidelines. Starring Gurmeet and Sayani Datta, the film, written and directed by Sarmad Khan, went on floor on March 1, but the shoot was paused owing to the national lockdown.

The entire shooting floor of the Zee Studios facility in the city has been divided among different teams to maintain social distancing. Each team member has been assigned a colour-coded card where each colour indicates the amount of access to the shooting floor to avoid any sort of crowding.

Make-up and costume departments are wearing full PPE gear while the rest of the crew have mandatory face masks, face shields, and gloves. For any requirements to be sourced from the city, a crew has been hired that will only have access till the front gate of the facility. They will source the required goods and hand it over to security at the front gate.

Talking about resuming shoot after lockdown, Gurmeet said: "I am extremely excited to get back to work, after this unfortunate hiatus. With only about 40 percent of the shoot schedule left, I'm pumped and full of energy to go back to sets in this new normal."

Sayani shares that initially, she was a little apprehensive about shooting amid the pandemic but "all of that was put to rest the moment I stepped into the studio premises on the set, looking at the immense safety arrangements taken for ensuring our safety".

