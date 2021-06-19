Guru Hargobind Birth Anniversary: Facts About the Sixth Guru of the Sikhs

Guru Hargobind Singh, the sixth Sikh Guru is also known as ‘Miri Piri Ka Malik’ as he carried two swords of Miri and Piri. His swords symbolised his authority as Pir, a spiritual leader, Mir, or chieftain head of the community. He was born on June 19, 1595 to Guru Arjan Dev and Mata Ganga.

On his birth anniversary, here are some of the facts about the sixth Sikh Guru:

Guru Hargobind Singh was born on June 19, 1595 to Guru Arjan Dev and Mata Ganga. He became a guru at just 11 years old after the execution of his father by Mughal emperor Jahangir. He was an expert swordsperson, horse rider and wrestler as he had been imparted training in military warfare and martial arts. Guru Hargobind is credited with developing a strong army that brought him in direct conflict with the Mughals. As a result of Guru Hargobind’s attempt to build a strong Sikh army, Mughal emperor Jahangir jailed him in the fortress of Gwalior for 12 years. He is the one who started the military tradition in Sikhism to fight with the Mughals. He served the longest tenure as Guru for about 37 years, 9 months and 3 days. He built the Akal Takht in 1608 – now one of the five Takhts (Seats of Power) of the Sikhs. He built a fort near Amritsar and named it Lohgarh. After Jahangir’s death when the new Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan started to persecute the Sikh, they under Guru Hargobind defeated his armies four times. Shortly before his death, Guru Hargobind appointed his grandson, Har Rai as his successor.

