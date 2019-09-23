Guru Nanak Death Anniversary: Here're 5 Books Based on His Life

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism was the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, died on September 22, 1539. Known for his political, social and spiritual beliefs which were based on love, equality, fraternity and virtue, Guru Nanak travelled to far off places and spread the message of 'one God', that God constitutes the eternal truth.

On Guru Nanak's 480 death anniversary, here are 5 books based on his life:

Walking with Nanak by Haroon Khalid

The author's lifelong fascination for the historic figure reignited when he read Baburpani by the saint. It inspired the author to undertake a journey he hoped would help him better understand Sikhism. The book not only describes the religion but also chronicles the life of Nanak the son, the poet, the wanderer and the saint.

The Singing Guru

Legends and Adventures of Guru Nanak, the First Sikh by Kamla K. Kapur : The book is part fiction, part history and mythology and is an unconventional retelling of the spiritual master Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion and revered by Muslims and Hindus alike. The book sees Kamla K. Kapur weave together facts, legends, folktales, myths, and over forty of Guru Nanak’s poems.

Guru Nanak by Eleanor Nesbitt

The book chronicles Guru Nanak's significance as an inspirational guide to life's meaning extends beyond his time and his geographical setting and how his teachings formed the basis of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak

The First Sikh Guru by Rina Singh, Andrée Pouliot: The biography that is accompanied by exquisite illustrations in the Indian miniature painting tradition allows readers to learn about Guru Nanak’s life, his spiritual journeys in which he spread his divine message.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib by Guru Nanak, Guru Gobind Singh (Compiler), Guru Arjan Dev (Compiler), Guru Angad, Guru Amar Das, Guru Tegh Bahadur

A voluminous text of 1430 pages, compiled and composed during the period of Sikh gurus, from 1469 to 1708, it is the holy scripture of the Sikhs, regarded as the teachings of the Ten Gurus and is a source or guide of prayer -- pivotal in Sikh worship.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.