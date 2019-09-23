Pay Tribute to Guru Nanak, Founder of Sikhism, at These Delhi Gurudwaras

The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, left for the heavenly abode 480 years ago on this day. Born on November 29, 1469, the first gurus of the Sikhs passed away on September 22, 1539. His remains were buried in Kartarpur, now in Pakistan. Throughout his life, Guru Nanak believed and preached the meaning of Sikhism to his followers. His teachings, now compiled in Guru Granth Sahib, are read as Holy Scripture for the Sikhs.

He emphasized on how to connect with God without the need for rituals or priests. On his 480th death anniversary, you can visit these gurudwaras in Delhi.

Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Situated in the heart of the National Capital, Bangla Sahib is one of the most famous Gurudwaras in the capital city. The gurudwara is known for his association with the eighth Sikh guru, Guru Har Krishan. The gurudwara premise also has a Sarovar.

Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara

In Old Delhi, also known as Chandni Chowk, is the famous Sis Ganj Gurudwara. The gurudwara is the martyrdom site for the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Moti Bagh Sahib Gurudwara

Another noted Gurudwara in the city is located in Moti Bagh, in South Delhi. This is also the place where Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his army first stopped at when they visited Delhi back in 1707.

Damdama Sahib Gurudwara

Located in Nizamuddin East, this gurudwara marks the meeting place between Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Bahadur Shah. The gurudwara was later made in the year 1783.

Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurudwara

This gurudwara, located at Pandit Pant Marg, is the spot where Guru Tegh Bahadur’s headless body was cremated. Meanwhile, his head was taken to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, where his son Guru Gobind Singh Ji became the 10th guru.

