Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: History, Significance of Gurpurab and Inspirational Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is celebrated across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the holiest festivals of the Sikh community. The Gurpurab falls on the full moon day of Kartik i.e, Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali. This year, Gurpurab is being celebrated today on November 19. It will mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Here’s all you need to know about the Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021.

GURPURAB 2021: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. Guru Nanak was the first of ten gurus of Sikhs. He is known for his political, social, and spiritual beliefs.

2. He was born in 1469 in a village called Nankana Sahib, now situated in present-day Pakistan. It is one of the holiest sites for Sikhs.

3. All his teachings are collected in the sacred Sikh scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib. It’s a collection of verses written in Gurmukhi.

4. The Akhand Path i.e, reading of the Guru Granth Sahib for 48 hours is organised two days before the Guru Nanak Jayanti followed by a Nagarkirtan a day before the Gurparab celebrations.

5. He died on September 22, 1539 AD.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Inspirational Quotes

1. If there is one God, then there is only His way to attain Him, not another. One must follow that way and reject the other. Worship not him who is born only to die, but Him who is eternal and is contained in the whole universe. - Guru Nanak

2. Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God. - Guru Nanak

3. Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore. - Guru Nanak

4. There is but one God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; He is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated. He is realized by the kindness of the True Guru. He was True in the beginning; He was True when the ages commenced and have ever been True. He is also True now. - Guru Nanak

5. If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food. - Guru Nanak

