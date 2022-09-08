Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Pradosh Vrat, which is also known as Guru Pradosh, is observed on the Trayodashi tithis- Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Triyodashi – that occur twice in a lunar month, as per Hindu calendar. The holy occasion is marked as an honour to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This month, the first Pradosh Vrat falls on September 8. The auspicious time for Pradosh Puja will start at 6:27 PM and conclude at 8:47 PM. Read below to know more about the significance of Pradosh vrat, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi.

Pradosh Vrat: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin from 4:31 AM to 5:17 AM whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:53 AM to12:44 PM. Godhuli Muhurt will begin at 6:22 PM and end at 6:46 PM. On the other hand, Vijaya Muhurat will start from 2:24 PM to 3:14 PM.

Pradosh Vrat: Puja Vidhi

Devotees on this day wake up early in the morning to take a bath and observe a fast since then for the day. After that, they light a diya and offer mogra flowers to the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with their sons Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya. Sweets are also offered to deities.

Worshippers also recite Pradosh Vrat katha and Lord Shiva aarti. In addition, Abhishekam of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is done with panchamrit including, milk, curd, sugar, honey, and ghee. The devotees chant Mahamrityunjay Mantra 108 times on this day.

Pradosh Vrat: Significance

It is believed that for people who observe a fast with full devotion, Lord Shiva bestows happiness and success on them. According to Skanda Purana, there are two types of fasts observed on the day of Pradosh. The first type is observed throughout the day and is broken at night while the other one cannot be broken until the entire 24 hours of the fast is completed.

