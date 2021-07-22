Guru Purnima 2021 Date: History, Significance and Shubh Muhurats

Teachers are the houses of enlightenment and hold a significant place in our lives. To honour the spiritual and traditional teachers or gurus, as per Hindu customs, Guru Purnima is celebrated each year on the full moon day (Purnima) which falls in the Hindu month of Ashadha. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Saturday, July 24. Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, named after the famous Hindu teacher and scholar Ved Vyasa, who is said to have been born this day.

Guru Purnima: History

Guru Purnima traces its roots back to the Vedic era. The word itself has its roots in Sanskrit language, were ‘gu’ means darkness and ‘ru’ is the removal of darkness. The festival is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists, who respect and honor their gurus and express their gratitude.

Guru Purnima is an auspicious festival for Buddhists, as it is popularly believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this auspicious day. That is why, the day is also known as Buddha Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2021: Date and Time

Guru Purnima will be celebrated on the full Moon Day of the Ashadha month, which will fall on July 24 this year. The Purnima tithi will start at 10.45 am on July 23, Friday and will end on at 08.08 pm on July 24. So Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 24.

Guru Purnima: Significance

The day celebrates gurus and their hard work, sacrifice and dedication towards nurturing a child. People wake up early, take a bath, and offer the important things related to their subject to the guru. They sing prayers and offer flowers to the god as well.

This Guru Purnima, let’s show gratitude to the Gurus of our lives – our mentors, our guides as gratitude is the first step towards success and guru the first guide. Share this article as a gratitude to the Mentor of your Life and tell him what He means to You!

