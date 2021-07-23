Guru Purnima Rituals According to Zodiac Signs For a Blessed Life

According to the Hindu spiritual texts, Vedas, teachers have been given utmost importance in a person’s life. They are considered even above God because it is our teachers who enlighten us about the existence of God and give us all knowledge in life. In order to celebrate the importance of teachers in our lives, the festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated every year. This festival is celebrated by the Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities across the world where people express reverence and pay gratitude to their teachers.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon day of Ashadha month. This year it will be observed on Saturday (July 24). If you want to seek the blessings of your teachers or God, it is important to perform prayers according to the set time.

Here we have prepared a list of rituals that people from every zodiac sign should perform to please God and teachers.

1. Aries: On the occasion of Guru Purnima, you should donate some red vermillion and red clothes to the poor or household helps.

2. Taurus: Light an earthen lamp using ghee in the temple of the house till the time of the auspicious event.

3. Gemini: It will be extremely auspicious for Geminis to feed green fodder to cows.

4. Cancer: Women who belong to Cancer zodiac sign should take care of their mothers and gift them a saree or shawl.

5. Leo: On this occasion, you should seek the blessings of the elders in the house and shower them with gifts.

6. Virgo: Visit a temple and seek the blessings of a priest by giving them some offering.

7. Libra: You should donate to the poor and needy on this day.

8. Scorpio: Donate books or other study-related items to the poor and needy children.

9. Sagittarius: Seek the blessings of the elders of the house. Apart from this, request them to touch five types of fruits which subsequently should be given to the poor.

10. Capricorn: Give alms to the poor and the needy. Besides, they must serve the elders in the house and seek knowledge of life from them.

11. Aquarius: It is advised that you donate something to an old-age home and give a gift to a child.

12. Pisces: Visit your teachers or someone who is a guide to you, gift them clothes. Ask them to teach you a guru mantra that will give you great results in your life.

