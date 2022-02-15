Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: February 16, 2022, Wednesday is marking the celebration of Guru Ravidas Jayanti all across the nation. This year would be the 645th birth anniversary of Ravidas. On the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at the history, significance, celebrations and quotes of the legendary saint.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: History and Significance

Guru Ravidas was born on Magha Purnima (full moon day in the month of Magh) which is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as per the Hindu calendar on Magha Purnima.

Born in 1377 C.E. at Manduadih in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic, poet, social reformer and spiritual guru who made remarkable contributions in the form of devotional songs, verses, spiritual teachings during the Bhakti movement. He also wrote 40 poems in the Adi Granth, which is the sacred scripture of Sikhism.

He actively opposed the caste system, promoted communal harmony, spiritual freedom and championed equality. Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan is the name given to his birthplace. His birthplace holds special significance for all his followers He was also the spiritual guide of Meera Bai.

Ravidas Jayanti Dates

Purnima Tithi begins at 21:42on Feb 15, 2022

Purnima Tithi ends at 22:25on Feb 16, 2022

Ravidas Jayanti Celebration

Guru Ravidas was a very popular saint with a massive following during his time. His devotees observe the saint’s auspicious birth anniversary by taking a dip in the holy river, performing ‘aarti’, carrying out ‘nagar kirtan’ and reading ‘Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji’.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Quotes

A popular verse of Ravidas that was translated by Winand Callewaert and Peter Friedlander says:

This experience is such,

that it defies all description.

I have met the Lord,

Who can cause me harm?

Hari in everything, everything in Hari –

For him who knows Hari and the sense of self,

no other testimony is needed:

the knower is absorbed.

Some more of his translated quotes are:

If your heart is pure, the water in your bathtub is holy water. You need not go anywhere to take a holy dip.

There is no difference between gold and gold ornaments. God does not differentiate between its creatures.

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore.

Sing the songs of joy to the Lord, serve the Name of the Lord, and become the servant of His servants.

