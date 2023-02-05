Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Significance and How it is Celebrated?

GURU RAVIDAS JAYANTI 2023: Guru Ravidas Jayanti is of huge importance to the millions of followers of the famous poet and saint. Guru Ravidas has a huge following in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

The exact date of birth of Guru Ravidas is not known, but it is believed that he was a popular saint and poet between 15th and 16th Century. Guru Ravidas is believed to be born in 1377 CE in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Ravidas birth anniversary is celebrated on Magh Poornima, the full moon day in the month of Magh. This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated on February 5.

History and Significance

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is of great significance as it essentially pays homage to Sant Guru Ravidas, the 14th century saint and social reformer. He was also one of the famous exponents of the Bhakti movement era. Guru Ravidas is widely revered as the messiah of the downtrodden as he worked tirelessly to remove the evils of the caste system. He was born into a dalit family, whose traditional occupation used to be leather works and tanning. Although his chosen profession was that of a cobbler, Guru Ravidas repeatedly challenged the caste system by donning the attire and symbols of the Brahmins. Guru Ravidas adopted Bhakti as a mode of expression of his social revolt since it was hitherto considered a privilege reserved for the upper castes. Guru Ravidas’ philosophy of equality and dignity for all, irrespective of their caste, is still relevant. His egalitarian social philosophy and emphasis on equality drew a cult following among the Dalits. Moreover, his disciples included prominent figures from the upper castes - Meera Bai, the famous Bhakti saint, the queen of Chittor and several rulers and princes of the time.

Celebration

The followers of Guru Ravidas perform aarti on this day and a grand celebration is organised at Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir. This temple is a major place of pilgrimage for the followers of Guru Ravidas.

