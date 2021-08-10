Gurugram: 1,267 Pregnant Women Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan Receive 1st Dose of Covaxin

As many as 1,267 pregnant women received first, while one got her second dose of Covid-19 vaccine during the first day of a special vaccination drive organized at 34 health centres across Gurugram.

In the camp, organized under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan’ on Monday, all the beneficiaries were administered Covaxin.

“Under the campaign, vaccination camps would be organised for pregnant women on the 9th of every month in the district. In these camps, first and second doses of the vaccine would be given to them. Also the health check-up of pregnant women will be conducted on the 9th of every month," District Civil Surgeon, Dr Virendra Yadav said.

He further said the women do not have to come to the health centre again and again, so the 9th day of every month has been chosen for both health check-ups and vaccination.

Dr M.P. Singh, the Nodal Officer and Deputy Civil Surgeon of the vaccination campaign told IANS that only Covaxin would be administered to all the women as per the fixed schedule.

“The time frame that has been fixed between the first and the second dose of Covaxin is very short. Through this vaccine, we can ensure that pregnant women get their first and second anti-corona vaccine early during pregnancy," Singh said.

On why is vaccination necessary in pregnancy, Dr Singh said that if a woman gets infected with coronavirus during pregnancy, there is a possibility of premature delivery, the baby’s weight will be less than 2.5 kg. Also, in many cases, the child may even die before birth.

He said that if a woman gets infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy, she can be vaccinated only after delivery.

