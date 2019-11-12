Gurupurab 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Wish Friends and Fans
On the auspicious occasion, celebs took to social media to wish their friends, family and fans. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu posted messages on social media.
A Sikh girl displays traditional martial art skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in Jammu. (Image: AP)
November 12, 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten gurus. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Gurupurab or Guruparv, and is celebrated on Karthik Purnima. The day is celebrated to mark the teachings and lessons by Guru Nanak, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.
On the auspicious occasions, celebs took to social media to wish the friends, family and fans and spread the words of Guru Nanak. Bollywood shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish the people on Guruparv. He shared the message, “SatGuru Nanak Pargateya Mitti, Dund Jag Chanan Hoya!”
T 3546 - “ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਨਾਨਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਿਆ ਮਿਟੀ ਧੁੰਧੁ ਜਗਿ ਚਾਨਣੁ ਹੋਆ।”“SatGuru Nanak Pargateya Mitti Dund Jag Chanan Hoya!”#GuruPurabGreetingsToAll#GuruNanakJayanti #550YearsOfGuruNanakDe pic.twitter.com/me8IIDhVSV— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2019
T 3546 - Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji .. pic.twitter.com/gPkgOupdBM— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2019
Taapsee Pannu also posted a wish in Gurumukhi.
ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਿਆਮਿੱਟੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਜੱਗ ਚਾਨਣ ਹੋਇਆਜਿਉ ਕਰ ਸੂਰਜ ਨਿਕਲਿਆਤਾਰੇ ਛਿਪੇ ਅੰਧੇਰ ਪਲੋਇਆਆਪ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਅਤੇ ਆਪ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਗੁਰਪੂਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆ ਹੋਣ!— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 12, 2019
Dabangg girl Saonakshi Sinha also took to Twitter to share her prayers.
ੴ ਸਤਿ ਨਾਮੁAap Sabko #Gurupurab ki Bahut Bahut Badhai pic.twitter.com/q8TPhR9oZ2— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 12, 2019
The well-known Punjabi actors and singers also took to social media to offer their prayers. These included Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Harshdeep Kaur, Richa Sharma and others.
By conquering your mind you conquer the world.Guru Nanak Dev Ji Celebrating the teachings and blessings of #gurunankdev wish you all a happy #gurupurab pic.twitter.com/Iz9q8ZEtDu— Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) November 12, 2019
आप सभी को श्री गुरू नानक देव जी के प्रकाश उत्सव की ढ़ेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ #550YearsOfGuruNanakDevJi pic.twitter.com/WlFtORGh0v— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 12, 2019
Happy 550th Gurpurab Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji! pic.twitter.com/qeFVvnxSpZ— Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) November 12, 2019
Sabhi ko Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji ke 550 prakash utsav ki lakh lakh vadhaiyaan Happy Gurpurab!#550YEARSOFGURUNANAKDEVJI pic.twitter.com/UZcAJ0Z8PM— Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) November 12, 2019
Diljit Dosanjh released the song Nanak Aadh Jugaadh Jiyo on the auspicious day. He captioned it, “Nanak is the primal beginning, beyond the time and Nanak is present throughout all the Yuggas.”
https://t.co/T8lTxuZZEZ ਚਾਨਣ ਦੀ ਟਕਸਾਲ ਹੈ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਵੱਜਦਾ ਅਨਹਦ ਨਾਦ ਜੀਓWhere there is the abode of Divine Light, there vibrates the primordial sound.ਨਾਨਕ ਆਦਿ ਜੁਗਾਦਿ ਜੀਓNanak is the primal beginning, beyond the time and Nanak is present throughout all the Yuggas.— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 11, 2019
Actors-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Kirron Kher also wished their fans.
Guru Nanak ji’s teachings reach out to all mankind in a simple, yet telling manner.His message of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo & Wand Chhako', which means: Chant the name of the God, perform your duty with honesty and hard work, and share whatever you earn with the needy”is timeless pic.twitter.com/f7cp8Hq2zf— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 12, 2019
ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਿਆਮਿੱਟੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਜੱਗ ਚਾਨਣ ਹੋਇਆਜਿਉ ਕਰ ਸੂਰਜ ਨਿਕਲਿਆਤਾਰੇ ਛਿਪੇ ਅੰਧੇਰ ਪਲੋਇਆधन धन श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 550वें प्रकाश पर्व की आप को और आपके परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। 'कीरत करो वंड शको' के मंत्र पर चलने की ताक़त और सोच दे बाबा नानक सब को। वाहेगुरु pic.twitter.com/DWUoy236FZ— Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) November 12, 2019
