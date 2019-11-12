Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Gurupurab 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Wish Friends and Fans

On the auspicious occasion, celebs took to social media to wish their friends, family and fans. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu posted messages on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gurupurab 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Wish Friends and Fans
A Sikh girl displays traditional martial art skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in Jammu. (Image: AP)

November 12, 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten gurus. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Gurupurab or Guruparv, and is celebrated on Karthik Purnima. The day is celebrated to mark the teachings and lessons by Guru Nanak, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

On the auspicious occasions, celebs took to social media to wish the friends, family and fans and spread the words of Guru Nanak. Bollywood shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish the people on Guruparv. He shared the message, “SatGuru Nanak Pargateya Mitti, Dund Jag Chanan Hoya!”

Taapsee Pannu also posted a wish in Gurumukhi.

Dabangg girl Saonakshi Sinha also took to Twitter to share her prayers.

The well-known Punjabi actors and singers also took to social media to offer their prayers. These included Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Harshdeep Kaur, Richa Sharma and others.

Diljit Dosanjh released the song Nanak Aadh Jugaadh Jiyo on the auspicious day. He captioned it, “Nanak is the primal beginning, beyond the time and Nanak is present throughout all the Yuggas.”

Actors-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Kirron Kher also wished their fans.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram