Gurupurab 2020: 10 Quotes from Guru Nanak Ji, the Founder of Sikhism

Kartik Purnima marks a significant day for the Sikhs all over the world as the day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji, also known as Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanas was the founder of Sikhism and also the first of the 10 gurus of the religion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab 2020 is being celebrated on November 30 this year. Gurudwaras all across the world will hold Akhand Path today, where they will sing Gurbani. Guru Nanak celebrated the religion of Sikhism with some principles and rules to follow by. His words have been respected and followed through ages.

On his birth anniversary today, as we celebrate Gurupurab, here’s a look at some of his famous quotes:

-- There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; He is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated. He is realized by the kindness of the True Guru. He was True in the beginning; He was True when the ages commenced and has ever been True. He is also True now.

-- The world is a drama, staged in a dream.

-- Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore.

-- Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truely die.

-- Asceticism doesn't lie in mere words; He is an ascetic who treats everyone alike. Asceticism doesn't lie in visiting burial places; it lies not in wandering about nor in bathing at places of pilgrimage. Asceticism is to remain pure amidst impurities.

-- One cannot comprehend Him through reason, even if one reasoned for ages.

-- I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste.

-- He who regards all men as equals is religious.

-- Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets.

-- I am not the born; how can there be either birth or death for me?