Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Gwyneth Paltrow Draws Feminist Ire Over Nude Pic Posted on Lifestyle Brand's Insta Page

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow came under fire for a nude photo posted on the Instagram page of her lifestyle brand Goop, to promote body positivity.

IANS

Updated:September 15, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gwyneth Paltrow Draws Feminist Ire Over Nude Pic Posted on Lifestyle Brand's Insta Page
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Gwyneth Paltrow has drawn the ire of angry feminists for posting a photograph of a nude woman to promote her lifestyle company, Goop. The picture was posted on the official Instagram account of the actress' company, to promote body positivity.

The image captures a naked blonde woman standing in a field from behind. The model is seen stretching her arms upwards towards the sky. Paltrow's firm has posted the picture on September 11, and angry reactions from feminists started pouring in soon after, reported aceshowbioz.com.

"Goop you get this wrong so often. Your insta posts are millennial white girls and now this unrealistic body image. For claiming to be about empowering women you need a reality check and get real. Please," wrote one offended user on Insta.

"Such a superficial idealized image - really?" went another reaction.

However, Paltrow's fans came to her rescue. "It's a body. Just because it's not your size body, stop judging it! All your 'too thin' comments are a reflection of your own insecurities," wrote a Paltrow loyalist.

"Wow, this nude got quite a few people upset. Everyone, chill!" wrote another fan.

Goop too responded to the comments, writing, "Thanks so much for the dialogue. This photo isn't of GP, but we totally hear you and agree with you in believing in celebrating natural beauty and that all bodies are beautiful."

This is the second time in a week that the actress has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, the actress said she had been "petrified" about fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's tendency to harass her and then silence her, following which the disgraced producer's office dismissed her claims as "gratuitous".

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram