Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Gwyneth Paltrow Feels She Failed as a Mother

Gwyneth Paltrow confessed on The Ellen Show that she felt like she failed as a mother when she yelled at her daughter, Apple, 15, the first time she drove to school and made her cry.

IANS

Updated:February 16, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gwyneth Paltrow Feels She Failed as a Mother
A file photo.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that she failed as a mother by making her teenage daughter cry during a "road rage" incident.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Oscar-winning actress, 47, confessed that Apple, 15, finds her mortifying, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She is mother to daughter Apple and son Moses, 13, from her first marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 42, to whom she was married from 2003 to 2014.

Asked if they are at the point where she is 'embarrassing' to them, she said: "My daughter finds me mortifying. If I do anything in public, past just not talking and standing still, she's like ‘Oh my God stop it!'"

She also revealed that Apple has her learner's permit and she drives them to school every day, and one day she drove was the first time she "failed as a mother".

"She's a really good driver. I try to be calm and... the first time I failed as a mother, because she went through a red light and I kind of yelled at her," Paltrow said.

"Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad. So then I was like, OK, you know what, I'm just gonna be chill, and now she's an amazing driver and I think I've learned from my mistakes," she added.

Paltrow said that she kind of has, "road rage" in the car, and she can see how her daughter, "takes on certain aspects of you".

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram