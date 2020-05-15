Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Pics of Daughter Apple Martin on Her 16th Birthday
Internet is amazed looking at Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex Chris Martin's daughter Apple as she turns 16.
Apple Martin (L), Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin, with her ex, singer Chris Martin, has turned 16. Proud mother Gwyneth shared her daughter's pics on the occasion on social media, leaving internet amazed over the young one's beauty.
"I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind (sic)," Gwyneth wrote as she shared Apple's pics on her Instagram handle.
She continued, "You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."
In the images shared by Gwyneth, Apple wears a stunning printed, mini dress as she causally lounges on the couch. She wears a gold chain to accessorise her look.
Gwyneth and Chris, who "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, welcomed Apple months after their December 2003 wedding. They also share a 14-year-old son named Moses.
