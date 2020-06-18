Take the pledge to vote

Gwyneth Paltrow's New Scented Candle Smells Like 'Orgasm'

The “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle is Gwyneth Paltrow’s sequel to the viral “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which sold out within hours of hitting Goop’s online shelves earlier this year.

June 18, 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow's New Scented Candle Smells Like 'Orgasm'
Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness and lifestyle Goop is often in the news for its different, and sometimes bizarre products. The Oscar-winning actress talked about her company’s latest offering in an interaction with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show.

The founder of Goop has come up with a follow-up to ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candles which were presented in January this year. The sequel, dubbed, ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’, is up for grabs on the Goop website. However, it is only shipping in the US at the moment.

The ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ were priced at USD 75 (approximately Rs 5,700) and they were sold off very quickly.

In the video call, Paltrow introduced the newest addition to the collection of odiferous candles as she presented Fallon with a box that was embossed with fireworks artwork. The 47-year-old entrepreneur said, “We have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife.”

The Iron Man actress’s lifestyle label has created the candle in association with a fragrance brand Heretic.

According to Goop’s website the aroma of the second edition is, “sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

The description states, "A fitting follow-up to that candle - you know the one - this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose."

Paltrow features in the Netflix documentary series The Goop Lab. In the show, she is the host and brings us close to the people, the process and the success behind the lifestyle brand.

