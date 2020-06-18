Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Moses Makes Cameo Appearance During Actress' 'Tonight Show' Interview

Gwyneth Paltrow sat down for a remote interview on Tuesday with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show over a video call. The Goop owner introduced the latest addition to her odiferous collection of candles, a collaboration between her and a fragrance brand.

It was during the course of the conversation when an unexpected guest walked in to everyone’s surprise. It was none other than Paltrow’s son Moses who walked into the frame just when Fallon was asking the Oscar-winning actress about her kids. The German beauty mogul has Moses from her previous marriage with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. They also have a daughter Apple, 16.

“Oh my god, look at this. Look who just popped in. Look at how big he is,” Paltrow said.

Paltrow married Brad Falchuk of American Horror Story fame in 2018.

Moses talked about how he was spending the time during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m really into music. I like to do it a lot. Right now, I’d say I’m playing guitar the most, but it used to be piano for a while, and then I started doing guitar lessons again,” the 14-year-old said.

Fallon replied saying that once the pandemic is over they could catch up for jamming. “You are crushing it,” the host told the Iron Man actress just when Moses left the screen.

Gwyneth Paltrow said that the sudden appearance of Moses was weird and told Fallon that he was a fan of his.

“He’s your fan, both in real life and on TV, so that was very cute. When I told him this today he was like, ‘Can I say hi?” she added.

