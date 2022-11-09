Gym to Lunch: Ways To Style Your Active Wear

Busy, active women today need clothes that allow them total versatility that matches their lives. Active wear is a great choice for women on the move today. From busy mornings, to a brunch with friends in the afternoon, and back to a busy schedule, active wear blends functionality with fit and style perfectly.

The last few years have changed the way we dress; trends have come and gone, but one perspective has proven to be here to stay: there is never a bad time to wear an athleisure outfit.

“While leggings and sweatpants were once considered to be worm indoors, celebrities and social media have shown us that when styled correctly, they both make for an outfit that leaves you looking effortless, chic, and stylish every time,” says Michelle Salins, Founder and Creative Director, ATHLETICA.

Whether you’re going to a workout class or brunch with your girlfriends, these activewear outfits will make you ditch your jeans and prioritize comfort over style.

“This segment has come a long way over the last few years, from being just your ‘gym outfit’, It’s no longer reserved for just the gym and is now considered socially on point to rock your leggings and sneakers while you’re out & about,” says Deepa Thomas, design manager, BlissClub.

Thomas adds, “We design active wear for the entire active life of Indian women, not just for 30 minutes at the gym. We know that women go from busy mornings at the gym to work to a brunch and to a night out with their family! Which is why we focus so much on getting functionality, fit and fabric so right in our active wear.”

Thomas and Salins share ways to be uber stylish in active wear

To nail the gym to brunch, look seamlessly, focus on mixing fashion with function, with a mostly neutral colour palette with a pop of colour.

Layering done right – Opt for layering pieces to add more dimension to your look. So, for example, throw on an unexpected denim jacket or a cool sweater on your active wear to give you more opportunity to style up your casual activewear look.

Biker shorts – Try something more chic and casual, such as a cute oversized tee paired with your biker shorts especially if you wear them in shades of blue. Wear it with a cross body bag and metallic sneakers.

Co-Ord sets – The versatility of a matching workout set is limitless, especially when it comes in a pop of colour or unique floral or typographic print that will have everyone you pass asking where you got it.

Leggings and Heels – Wear your favourite sculpt leggings and a sports bra to your yoga class, then switch out your sneakers for some cute heels. If it’s a cool, breezy day, the matching crop sweater will complete the look. If it’s a bright, sunny day, team your sports bra with a denim or colour light jacket or wear a sleeveless, form-fitting top that matches your heels and creates a nice trendy silhouette.

Keep an eye out for minimal quality pieces that you can style into multiple looks that can be comfortable and sports-inspired, yet stylish and chic. And always see it as an investment, to buy high-performance fabric mixed with an on-trend aesthetic to give you staples in your wardrobe that help you do it all and have a great brunch with your friends.

