Had a Weekend Binge-Eating Session? Expert-Suggested Tips Will Get You Back on Track

While most people try to follow a healthy and balanced diet, there are days when it is okay to indulge in a few favourite treats. Any food in moderation can be enjoyed as long as you are not overdoing it. If you’ve binged on snacks and junk food over the past couple of weeks and don’t know how to get yourself back on track, you’ve come to the right place.

Recently, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share a few helpful tips to combat the effects of a binge eating session. The expert frequently takes to social media to share easy-to-follow tips for a better diet.

Sharing a post on the same, Lovneet captioned it,” Had a binge eating session? Don’t worry, we all have the days we slip up from our healthy diets and can’t control ourselves from all the temptations out there.” Take a look:

The tips, as suggested by the expert, are mentioned below.

Begin your day with tulsi ginger water

Drinking water steeped with tulsi and ginger early in the morning is a great way to make your gut active. The antioxidants in both tulsi and ginger boost digestive energy. To make this refreshing drink, to a vessel, add a few cups of water and bring it to a rumbling boil. Next, add a handful of tulsi leaves and an inch of grated ginger and boil for a few minutes. Strain the liquid and sip it slowly. Add honey to sweeten it.

Soaked sabja seeds

Sabja seeds are high in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), and stimulate fat-burning metabolism in the body. They are also packed with fibre and will further aid digestion. They can be a wonderful addition to smoothies, breakfast bowls, fruit juices etc.

Add sprouts for breakfast

Sprouts are known to be rich in protein and fibres and are a great way to keep you energized post a binge eating session. A protein-packed breakfast will allow your body to break down the nutrients throughout the course of the day, and will not make you feel dizzy or lightheaded.

