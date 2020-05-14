Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Hailey Bieber Blames Birth Control Medicines for 'Adult Onset Acne'

Hailey Bieber was speaking about her beauty woes on the series 'The Biebers On Watch', where she discussed how birth control medication gave her trouble,

IANS

Updated:May 14, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Hailey Bieber Blames Birth Control Medicines for 'Adult Onset Acne'
Hailey Bieber was speaking about her beauty woes on the series 'The Biebers On Watch', where she discussed how birth control medication gave her trouble,

Justin Bieber's wife, model Hailey Bieber, says she started to develop skin issues from her birth control measure, because her hormones were a "little out of balance".

Hailey was speaking about her beauty woes on their Facebook series The Biebers On Watch, where she discussed how birth control medication gave her trouble, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I started getting a little bit of adult onset acne from my IUD (intrauterine device) because I'd never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little bit out of balance," Hailey said.

The model said she never experienced skin issues before: "I had never experienced acne like that, or pimples like that before."

Justin too spoke about his skin issues in the episode.

"I feel, like, every time I get pimples, it's at the worst time - I've got to do a brand new performance or go on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and I won't have a big pimple for long and then I'll get a huge one right here on my nose... It's going back to stress levels," he said.

Loading