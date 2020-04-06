Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Hailey Bieber Learnt To Appreciate Little Things During COVID-19 Lockdown

The model says she thought the Covid-19 lockdown will bring her anxiety, but she is happy to be 'low-key' and reconnect with herself.

IANS

Updated:April 6, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hailey Bieber Learnt To Appreciate Little Things During COVID-19 Lockdown
(Image: AP)

Model Hailey Bieber is spending quality time with her husband, singer Justin Bieber amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

During an Instagram Live Q&A, Hailey spoke about how she's recently learned to appreciate the "simple and small things in life that really do make me happy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

View this post on Instagram

Vacation officially over back to reality

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

She said, "I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some. But it's also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialling everything back has made me so happy."

"I've been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule. I feel really reconnected with myself and that's unexpectedly made me really happy," Hailey added.

Hailey and Justin are currently based at their 9,000 square-foot estate in Ontario.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    945,504

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,288,080

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    272,009

     

  • Total DEATHS

    70,567

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres