Hailey Bieber Reveals How she Keeps her Mental Health in Check

Anxiety is a feeling of uneasiness and fear. Sweat, restlessness and a faster heartbeat are the most frequent anxiety symptoms. Anxiety, like cough and cold, has become more common over the years.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber, the American model and the founder of a skin-care product line, also had her share of struggle with anxiety. In a recent YouTube video, to spread the message on mental health issues during the Mental Health Awareness Month, she spoke about the counted-breathing technique that she practices to ease her anxiety.

Mental Health Awareness Week is held in the United States from May 1 and May 31 to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Hailey narrated that she inhales for three seconds and exhales for seven seconds. The breathing technique is repeated several times. She said that this technique had a significant impact on her anxiety problems and helped her to ease her nervousness.

“It really helped me in times of feeling a lot of anxiety,” said Hailey in the video. Her technique is a modification of respiratory exercises that have been authorised by specialists, like the 4-6 method.

As Hailey Bieber has been going through therapy for a long time now, she has also spoken about how it has made things better for her. According to her, it has been a complete game changer as it is the one place she feels comfortable and believes she can talk about anything without fear of being judged.

She works on herself according to the feedback that she receives from her therapist. She has a tendency of people pleasing, which is also something that she is working on, among other things.

