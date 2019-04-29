Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Hair Care Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid This Summer

Scroll down to find out how to strengthen your hair care game in summers.

IANS

Updated:April 29, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hair Care Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid This Summer
Image: Representative Image/ Getty images
Loading...
You may care a lot about your hair, but maybe unintentionally making mistakes that can take a toll on your mane.

Nivedita Dadu, Founder and Chairman, Dr Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic, and skin and hair expert Rupali Sharma, Founder, Aegte Hair and Skin Luxury, have rolled out some points that can strengthen your hair care game.

Choose the right shampoo
Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type is very essential. Most people in today's times mindlessly invest in unbefitting products. To avoid damaging effects on your hair, select what complements your hair type.

Know how to shampoo
All of us shampoo our hair regularly but only a few do it correctly. It is very essential to comb your hair prior to shampooing. The function of the shampoo is to cleanse your scalp thoroughly which is why it is important to apply the shampoo on the roots of your hair. However, do not apply too much shampoo as it shall eventually result in loss of moisture from your strands.

Towel for drying your hair
It is a complete no to dry your hair with a towel. Most of us tie a towel on the head after a hair wash, but it should be completely avoided. Hair is most prone to breakage while they are wet. It is better to dry your hair with a cotton t-shirt rather than using a damp towel, but there's nothing like letting your hair dry naturally.

Comb your hair the right way
Combing your hair too much can make your hair overstressed and prone to breakage. It is always advised to not comb your hair instantly after washing. Let your hair dry and then only use a comb with wide teeth. Also, begin combing from the ends and steadily keep moving upwards.

Use of styling products
Blow dryers, flat irons, curling rods are our rescue to all the parties and events. But these heat generating styling tools cause the hair to lose fluid and eventually make them dull, rough and brittle. It is always advised to minimise the use of these products and set the temperature to its minimum. Also, always apply a heat protectant before styling your hair.

Tie your hair when you sleep
It is very important that you tie your hair when you sleep. Make a loose braid as this shall prevent your hair from tangling and getting frizzy. Not tying your hair increases hair fall.

Delaying your hair cut
Most of us keep postponing our haircut for months. In order to have damage-free hair, you should strictly follow a haircut schedule and it is always advised to go for a trim every three months. A regular trim ensures that your split ends do not grow further and ensures that your hair is healthy.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram