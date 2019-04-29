English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hair Care Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid This Summer
Scroll down to find out how to strengthen your hair care game in summers.
Image: Representative Image/ Getty images
Loading...
You may care a lot about your hair, but maybe unintentionally making mistakes that can take a toll on your mane.
Nivedita Dadu, Founder and Chairman, Dr Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic, and skin and hair expert Rupali Sharma, Founder, Aegte Hair and Skin Luxury, have rolled out some points that can strengthen your hair care game.
Choose the right shampoo
Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type is very essential. Most people in today's times mindlessly invest in unbefitting products. To avoid damaging effects on your hair, select what complements your hair type.
Know how to shampoo
All of us shampoo our hair regularly but only a few do it correctly. It is very essential to comb your hair prior to shampooing. The function of the shampoo is to cleanse your scalp thoroughly which is why it is important to apply the shampoo on the roots of your hair. However, do not apply too much shampoo as it shall eventually result in loss of moisture from your strands.
Towel for drying your hair
It is a complete no to dry your hair with a towel. Most of us tie a towel on the head after a hair wash, but it should be completely avoided. Hair is most prone to breakage while they are wet. It is better to dry your hair with a cotton t-shirt rather than using a damp towel, but there's nothing like letting your hair dry naturally.
Comb your hair the right way
Combing your hair too much can make your hair overstressed and prone to breakage. It is always advised to not comb your hair instantly after washing. Let your hair dry and then only use a comb with wide teeth. Also, begin combing from the ends and steadily keep moving upwards.
Use of styling products
Blow dryers, flat irons, curling rods are our rescue to all the parties and events. But these heat generating styling tools cause the hair to lose fluid and eventually make them dull, rough and brittle. It is always advised to minimise the use of these products and set the temperature to its minimum. Also, always apply a heat protectant before styling your hair.
Tie your hair when you sleep
It is very important that you tie your hair when you sleep. Make a loose braid as this shall prevent your hair from tangling and getting frizzy. Not tying your hair increases hair fall.
Delaying your hair cut
Most of us keep postponing our haircut for months. In order to have damage-free hair, you should strictly follow a haircut schedule and it is always advised to go for a trim every three months. A regular trim ensures that your split ends do not grow further and ensures that your hair is healthy.
Nivedita Dadu, Founder and Chairman, Dr Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic, and skin and hair expert Rupali Sharma, Founder, Aegte Hair and Skin Luxury, have rolled out some points that can strengthen your hair care game.
Choose the right shampoo
Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type is very essential. Most people in today's times mindlessly invest in unbefitting products. To avoid damaging effects on your hair, select what complements your hair type.
Know how to shampoo
All of us shampoo our hair regularly but only a few do it correctly. It is very essential to comb your hair prior to shampooing. The function of the shampoo is to cleanse your scalp thoroughly which is why it is important to apply the shampoo on the roots of your hair. However, do not apply too much shampoo as it shall eventually result in loss of moisture from your strands.
Towel for drying your hair
It is a complete no to dry your hair with a towel. Most of us tie a towel on the head after a hair wash, but it should be completely avoided. Hair is most prone to breakage while they are wet. It is better to dry your hair with a cotton t-shirt rather than using a damp towel, but there's nothing like letting your hair dry naturally.
Comb your hair the right way
Combing your hair too much can make your hair overstressed and prone to breakage. It is always advised to not comb your hair instantly after washing. Let your hair dry and then only use a comb with wide teeth. Also, begin combing from the ends and steadily keep moving upwards.
Use of styling products
Blow dryers, flat irons, curling rods are our rescue to all the parties and events. But these heat generating styling tools cause the hair to lose fluid and eventually make them dull, rough and brittle. It is always advised to minimise the use of these products and set the temperature to its minimum. Also, always apply a heat protectant before styling your hair.
Tie your hair when you sleep
It is very important that you tie your hair when you sleep. Make a loose braid as this shall prevent your hair from tangling and getting frizzy. Not tying your hair increases hair fall.
Delaying your hair cut
Most of us keep postponing our haircut for months. In order to have damage-free hair, you should strictly follow a haircut schedule and it is always advised to go for a trim every three months. A regular trim ensures that your split ends do not grow further and ensures that your hair is healthy.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
- Varun Dhawan Plays Good Samaritan, Helps Old Woman Cast Vote
- Kajol Had a Thing for Akshay Kumar, Reveals Karan Johar on Kapil Sharma’s Talk Show
- From Ahan to Taimur, Bollywood Star Kids Draw Attention in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
- Actress Rhea Chakraborty Buys Jeep Compass SUV, Joins Bollywood Actors Saif, Akshay
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results