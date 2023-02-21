Hair care is just as important as skincare. While most of us focus on our skin, we frequently overlook our hair. Everyone wants thick and healthy hair, but they do very little to achieve it. Well, please understand that scalps require more than just cleansing. Many people may wonder what else they can do after properly washing their hair. First and foremost, devote some time to caring for your luscious mane, and here are some accessories that may aid in their maintenance.

1.Scalp Massager: Massaging the scalp at least once a week can aid in hair growth and reduce hair fall. Often, massages are accompanied by hot oil, which is also beneficial for hair roots. But everyone does not have the luxury of having someone give them that relaxing massage. Instead, they can use a scalp messenger. These are easily available on the market and come in a variety of price ranges. You might opt for a manual one or pamper yourself a little and get an electric one. The tool helps to energise blood cells in the scalp.

2.Silk wraps: Cotton has a rough surface, causing friction whenever we toss and turn in our sleep. Cotton also absorbs a lot of moisture from your hair, leaving it dull and dry in the morning. While switching to all silk pillow covers can be expensive, this silk wrap is the perfect alternative. It will keep your hair protected without giving you a pocket pinch.

3.Use serums: Hair breakage often happens when you try to comb tangled hair. It is always advisable to use a serum in such cases. It hydrates the surface, giving the comb free access from the root to the tips. Serums also help give shine and volume, giving your hair a healthy look.

4.Wooden combs: These usually weigh less and have softer bristles, which help reduce scalp damage and promote blood flow. Proper blood flow helps your hair become healthier, and your scalp will naturally create oil, eliminating dryness and itching on the scalp. Hair breakage can also be avoided by using wooden combs. No matter whether your hair is wet or dry, the comb can move through it without yanking it.

