Hair Care, Weight Loss, Natural Moisturizer: Benefits of Coconut Oil

Ever wondered about the different ways in which coconut oil can be used? This marvel oil has been used in India for generations for a variety of reasons because of its different health benefits.Coconut oil is used to treat dead skin, while also enhancing complexion. Since it has no side effects, it is used to treat an array of skin problems such as psoriasis, dermatitis, eczema and skin burns. Coconut oil also helps in removing stretch marks and enhancing epidermis to prevent cellulite. Apply a few drops of coconut oils on your lips regularly to prevent chapped lips!Coconut oil is extremely beneficial for hair growth and helps in adding shine to the strands. A five-minute scalp massage with coconut oil not only increases the blow circulation in the body, but also helps in the replenishment of lost nutrients. By regularly massaging with coconut oil, you can also ensure that your hair is dandruff free!Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic ritual where you swish oil around in your mouth for about 20 minutes and then spit it out. Removing oral bacteria helps in prevention of various diseases in and around the gums. Oil pulling with coconut oil should be done thrice a week for healthier gums!In Ayurveda, due to Pitta Vruddhi, coconut oil is used to ease the pain in arthritis. It improves the ability to absorb calcium and magnesium in the bones.Indrayani Pawar, Team leader dietician at Hinduja Healthcare Surgical lists down some health benefits.The oil extracted from fresh coconut meat contains more medium chain fatty acids (MCFAs) (70-85%) than other coconut oils. MCFAs are easily oxidized lipids and are not stored in adipose tissue unlike long chain fatty acids (LCFAs). Thus, coconut oil containing mainly MCFAs may provide an ideal source for weight reduction.Coconut oil is a rich source of antimicrobial lipids like lauric acid and capric acid which possess antifungal and antibacterial properties. The micro flora in the saliva and gut help to break down the triglycerides in coconut oil into free fatty acids and glycerol, which have these immune strengthening effects.Amongst dietary oils, coconut oil is least vulnerable to oxidation, which makes it the safest for cooking. With a melting point of 76 Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius), it is a white solid fat below that temperature and is clear liquid oil above this temperature.Serving as an essential ingredient for many of herbal medicines, Coconut oil is used internally as well as externally. So, next time you go oil shopping, you know which oil to choose!