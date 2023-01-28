Hair Loss Could Be Linked With Weight Loss Diets, Says Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas

Hair loss can be temporary or permanent and it could be caused by hereditary factors, hormonal changes, illnesses, or the natural aspect of ageing. Anyone can face the issue of hair loss given our modern lifestyles and anxiety. However, it may be surprising for many to know that the diet you take to lose those extra calories could be a major factor in excessive hair loss. According to nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas weight loss diet could be behind hair loss.

In part one of the series she explained how weight loss diets and excessive hair loss are interlinked. She explained that to lose weight quickly, the majority of people attempt to consume as little as possible. Further, without consulting a dietician, people frequently eliminate foods like rice, roti, potatoes, ghee, and fruits like bananas from their diet. Intermittent fasting and trendy diets like Keto are very common for those on a weight loss regime. These techniques severely limit calorie and food consumption. As a result, the body gradually receives insufficient macro and micronutrients, which leads to hair loss over time.

“This type of hair loss is generally known as telogen effluvium. It’s temporary and can be reversed by addressing your nutritional needs,” wrote Mascarenhas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohita | Nutritionist (@keeping_it_narrow)

In the next part of the series, she elaborated how to lose weight without experiencing hair loss. She suggested avoiding hasty weight loss attempts. She said that we should also have a diet consisting of a mix of cereals, legumes, dairy foods, seasonal fruits, nuts, and seeds to balance the protein intake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohita | Nutritionist (@keeping_it_narrow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohita | Nutritionist (@keeping_it_narrow)

In the third part of the series, she shared a long list of foods to reduce hair loss.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here