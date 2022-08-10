Hair Transplant: Myths vs Facts, All You Need To Know

While anyone can lose hair, it’s more common in men. Notably, several men begin to experience significant hair loss at an early age. According to the Cleveland Clinic report, 25 per cent of bald men see the first sign of hair loss before the age of 21.

The reasons behind hair loss are plenty, the most common being hereditary.

To solve this problem hair transplant is one of the preferred treatments that most men seek; however, there are a few myths that prevent people from choosing this option.

Therefore, in order to dispel these falsehoods, we have compiled a list of facts provided by experts.

Myth No. 1- The procedure is painful

Patients are not in pain or discomfort during hair transplant procedures because they are given an anaesthesia injection. Patients may experience mild pain after the injection’s effect gets weak. Though the surgeon prescribes pain relievers to be taken for 2-3 days to alleviate pain.

Myth No. 2- It can cause cancer

This is one of the most absurd and widespread myths. It is completely false since a hair transplant has nothing to do with cancer. There are no diseases or health issues that can arise as a result of this surgery.

Myth No. 3- Transplants don’t work well for older men

This is also not true because people in their 40s and 50s can greatly benefit from a hair transplant. You can have this treatment at any age up to 70 if your doctor approves it and you have stable hair loss as well as enough donor area.

Myth No. 4- Hair after transplant doesn’t look natural

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician said that the results of the hair transplant procedure are very natural looking. A good surgeon, as per his advice, determines the location and angle of the hair to make it look more natural.

Myth No. 5- New hair after transplant last only for sometime

Dr Sunil Kumar debunks this myth by stating that the results of hair transplant procedures are almost permanent and long-lasting. He highlighted the fact that the transplanted hair will begin to fall out about a month after the surgery but there is no reason to worry because it is a natural occurrence and a passing phase. In the next 6 to 8 months, new hair begins to grow from the grafts.

