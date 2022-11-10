Hair Wash After Keratin Treatment: A Guidebook

If you recently received a Keratin treatment and are wondering how to wash your hair without undoing the treatment, keep the following in mind: Before washing your hair, you should wait one day after using formaldehyde-based keratin. If you used formaldehyde-free keratin, wash your hair after the treatment. However, if you’ve coloured your hair, you should wash it with cold water following the keratin treatment. After that, alternate between using keratin shampoo and colour shampoo.

If you don’t have coloured hair, you should use keratin shampoo, blow-dry your hair, and space out your washes. The keratin treatment you performed at home most likely came with instructions in the package. You need to be aware that not all keratin manufacturers provide the same advice. We’ll still explain how to wash your hair after applying the keratin treatment even if the product you bought didn’t come with any labels, directions, or other information. Despite the fact that not all keratins are the same, the majority claim to reduce frizz, repair hair, and control volume.

Two versions of keratin: one with and one without formaldehyde

Formaldehyde-Containing Keratins:

Formaldehyde-containing keratins are NOT keratins that repair hair.

They indeed include formaldehyde, albeit in a milder straightening process.

These products usually lack manufacturer’s instructions and are referred to incorrectly as “keratins.”

If you applied this type of “keratin,” you would probably need to leave it on your hair for at least 24 hours.

After that, you can wash your hair as usual.

Keratin Without Formaldehyde

The certified and legally marketed formaldehyde-free keratins are removed after application by washing. Let’s talk about washing your hair for the first time after keratin in light of the aforementioned information.

Coloured Hair

If you’ve had a keratin treatment or had your hair coloured, then we urge you to examine your hair. Its colour may likely appear to have somewhat altered. The first wash you give your hair after the keratin treatment will therefore depend on whether or not you coloured it.

Before you follow the detailed directions for washing color-treated hair after a keratin treatment – do you understand why the colour of your hair changed?

The hair cuticle is partially opened by the heat from the blow dryer and flat iron. On the opposing side, the keratin treatment is applied with heat.

Because of this, your cuticles lose some of their colour when they are opened. It’s likely that the colour of your hair appears slightly oxidised.

What should you do to wash coloured hair after a keratin treatment?

After completely wetting your hair, rinse it with cold water. The colour will now be stabilised, and the cuticles will be completely closed.

We suggest carrying out this first wash outside of the bathtub to avoid freezing.

Then, while it’s still damp, shampoo your hair twice as often as usual. Make use of a shampoo designed for coloured hair. The water might be warmer.

Rinse after shampooing, then condition your hair with a color-safe conditioner.

Blot your hair dry. Blow-drying your hair after a keratin treatment maintains the durability.

Tips furthermore:

We advise switching back and forth between keratin- and color-shampoo. Use only one of each the next time you wash your hair. In this way, you may concurrently take care of your hair colour and keratin treatment.

How To Wash Virgin Or Uncolored Hair After A Keratin Treatment?

Hair that has not been coloured typically seems healthier because the cuticles are more securely closed.

The thickness of your hair may also have an impact on how long the keratin treatment lasts. This is why the first wash is important.

Whether you have thick or thin, colourless hair, try to space out the washes to let the treatment last longer.

The temperature of the water is not particularly important for washing.

As an alternative, it can depend on the high-quality keratin products you apply, how frequently you wash your hair, and how you dry it.

Use keratin-infused shampoos and conditioners. Any shampoo with keratin will do, and the conditioner should be the same.

Try to wash your hair in intervals. It’s also advised to blow dry your hair after each wash. The first wash after a keratin treatment is a good example of this. In case your hair is curly, utilise a diffuser.

Are you aware that keratin can behave as a heat conductor? Alternatively said, heat activates it. As a result, utilising a hair dryer lengthens the effectiveness of your keratin treatment. So, whenever you blow dry your hair, always utilise heat. Try to do it at least once a week if you can’t do it every day.

