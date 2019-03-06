English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Halle Berry Reveals a Huge, Dramatic Vine Tattoo on Her Back, See Pic
Halle Berry has posted a photo on Instagram revealing a big vine tattoo down her spine, while cooking topless.
Actress Halle Berry poses for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Kingsman The Golden Circle', in London, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Image: AP)
Actress Halle Berry went topless to show off her latest tattoo. The Oscar-winning actress on Monday took to Instagram to disclose the leafy vine tattoo which spanned the length of her spine.
"Who says I'm not a mermaid," Halle wrote along with her photograph in which she can be seen wearing a mermaid-coloured sequin skirt, while standing in front of a stove, while cooking some eggs, it seemed.
She also posted a different version of the tattoo on Instagram story. The version was decorated with cartoon jellyfish and corals on the bottom corners.
For now, the origins of the tattoo are a mystery, since Berry didn't tag a particular tattoo artist. The Monster's Ball actress has at least one other tattoo - a sunflower on her derriere covering her ex-husband's name.
On the work front, Berry will feature in the upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Her upcoming movie roles also include an MMA fighter in Bruised and a lawyer in Jagged Edge, neither would necessarily call for a fake tattoo.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results