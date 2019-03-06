Halle Berry Reveals a Huge, Dramatic Vine Tattoo on Her Back, See Pic

Actress Halle Berry went topless to show off her latest tattoo. The Oscar-winning actress on Monday took to Instagram to disclose the leafy vine tattoo which spanned the length of her spine."Who says I'm not a mermaid," Halle wrote along with her photograph in which she can be seen wearing a mermaid-coloured sequin skirt, while standing in front of a stove, while cooking some eggs, it seemed.She also posted a different version of the tattoo on Instagram story. The version was decorated with cartoon jellyfish and corals on the bottom corners.For now, the origins of the tattoo are a mystery, since Berry didn't tag a particular tattoo artist. The Monster's Ball actress has at least one other tattoo - a sunflower on her derriere covering her ex-husband's name.On the work front, Berry will feature in the upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Her upcoming movie roles also include an MMA fighter in Bruised and a lawyer in Jagged Edge, neither would necessarily call for a fake tattoo.